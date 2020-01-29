Trane Earns Tennessee Valley Authority’s Excellence in Customer Service Award for Second Consecutive Year

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane®, a global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services, has earned the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Excellence in Customer Service Award for the second consecutive year. This annual recognition honors contractors in TVA’s Preferred Partner Network based on customer survey ratings. Trane received the highest number of customer survey responses with a maximum possible average rating and perfect score: 5 out of 5. Trane is the only business to receive this honor two years in a row.

Trane’s team of dedicated energy experts in Tennessee work hand in hand with public school systems, community colleges, and city and county governments on numerous comprehensive energy saving projects. When surveyed, these entities positively reflected on Trane’s quality of service and products, delivery, communication, professionalism, and ability to navigate the incentives application process.

“Trane is a trusted partner, helping us address the issues in our facilities,” said Chris Marczak, superintendent of schools, Maury County Public Schools. “Their assistance has been absolutely amazing; they are a true partner in helping us help more kids learn.”

Trane energy projects often include major upgrades to heating and air conditioning systems, LED lighting, plumbing and building envelopes as well as building automation and control system installations, which save and track energy usage. Many aspects of these projects advance the physical learning environment for students by improving light levels in classrooms and more closely controlling temperatures and ventilation requirements, which improve indoor air quality. These projects typically require no new tax dollars and fund themselves through the energy savings they create.

Trane’s performance-based contracts deliver significant energy and operating cost reductions with a guarantee of performance. This structure allows savings to be used as debt service capacity – paying for projects partially or in full with Trane guaranteeing the energy savings. Trane pursues additional funding resources for these projects through the state of Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI), benefitting K-12 customers with a low-interest loan from the state of Tennessee.

Since Trane started implementing these guaranteed energy saving projects, Tennessee customers have saved more than $400 million dollars in utility costs — money that can be reinvested in the classroom and the community.

“At Trane, our customers count on us to help navigate the complex energy space and find solutions that create the best environment possible while delivering energy and operational savings,” said Brian Durr, vice president and area general manager for Trane. “We are creating more comfortable places to learn and work and reducing energy use, both of which have a positive impact on our future. We’re honored to be recognized by Tennessee Valley Authority and our customers for this important work.”

For more information, visit www.trane.com.