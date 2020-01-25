Air-Conditioning System Design Manual, Third Edition, Now Available for Purchase

ATLANTA — Air-Conditioning System Design Manual, Third Edition, written by Howard McKew, P.E., CPE, is now available for purchase on the ASHRAE Bookstore.

Offering real-world applications in addition to theoretical calculations and analytical procedures, Air-Conditioning System Design Manual, Third Edition, bridges the gap between theory and practice in the design of HVACR systems. It has been completely revised and updated to reflect current industry best practices.

Organized into 13 chapters covering the design process, load calculations, systems components, and various types of HVACR systems, this manual is beneficial to both the entry-level designer and the experienced HVAC professional. New material on commissioning and testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB); decentralized HVAC applications and central cooling and heating plants; and a designer’s business plan has been added. In addition, significant updates and enhancements have been made to chapters on health, wellness, and safety; components; and special HVACR systems. For more information, visit https://www.techstreet.com/ashrae/index.html.