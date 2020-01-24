The American Boiler Manufacturers Association Announces BOILER 2021

VIENNA, Va. — The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) announced the creation of BOILER 2021 – ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo, scheduled for Oct. 12-14, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

BOILER 2021 was designed to bring together the boiler supply chain through a two-day trade show and educational sessions along with member and end-user tours and a new awards program.

This first-of-its-kind event will share the latest boiler technology and educational opportunities on all facets of the boiler room from new product selection and installation to operation and maintenance.

BOILER 2021 is part of a strategic shift by ABMA to focus on the end-users of the products from the commercial and institutional to industrial and utility sectors.

“BOILER 2021 addresses an industry need to bring together the boiler supply chain and educate our customers and those working with boilers to ensure the safe and efficient operation of our products,” said Scott Lynch, president and CEO, ABMA.

BOILER 2021 will also feature a new awards program recognizing entire project teams, including ABMA member manufacturers and end users.

ABMA will open exhibit sales to its members in June 2020 and general registration will begin approximately one year prior to the event dates.

ABMA is planning on launching BOILER2021.com in the coming months. For more information, visit www.abma.com.