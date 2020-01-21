4900 Series™®Magnetic Dirt Separators – Taco Comfort Solutions

CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions® offers the 4900 Series magnetic dirt separator to provide dual-action dirt separation for closed loop hydronic heating systems.

Both hydronic component life cycle and efficiency are improved with the use of an effective dirt separation system. Taco’s 4900 Series magnetic dirt separator utilizes a powerful, 13,000-gauss magnet in addition to patented PALL ring technology.

The 4900 Series magnetic dirt separator efficiently separates microscopic particles, including dirt and magnetite from hydronic fluid with minimal pressure loss. The unit is easily blown down (cleaned) by opening a valve at the bottom of the vessel.

Available sizes range from ¾- to 2-inch NPT and from ¾- to 1 ½-inch sweat. The unit’s maximum operating temperature is 250°F and maximum pressure is 145 PSI. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.