Programmable DC Load Product Series – Vitrek

POWAY, Calif. — Vitrek, a manufacturer of high-voltage test and measurement equipment, introduces the DL Series of Digital, Programmable DC Loads, designed to support the testing requirements for the latest generation of offline power supplies, dc-dc converters, and LED drivers. The DL Series is also equipped to handle a wide range of battery testing requirements. The devices are offered in three power ratings (125, 250, and 500 W), each with input voltages of 0-150V or 0-500 VDC. Unlike comparable programmable DC loads, the DL Series is capable of supporting loading sequences utilizing constant voltage (CV), constant resistance (CR), constant current (CC), and constant power (CW) in any combination in single or arbitrary sequences of up to 100 steps.

The DL Series provides high-current transient loading capability while also being capable of generating µA loads. Measurement accuracy is typically an order of magnitude better at lower loading levels. The instruments allow for a current or power sweep of up to 500 steps in each direction to and from set values and a voltage-dependent current loading mode for complex variable output supplies. Standard OCP/OPP/OTP/OVP features and battery test modes are among other loading modes also included.

The instruments feature a comprehensive self-test function, providing assurance that all loading and measurement circuitry is properly functioning. Multiple interfaces are included as standard to allow for fully automated use. Additional unique features of the DL Series include historical data logging capability, both graphical and numerical, and graphical X/Y plotting of V vs A or W using swept loading. The DL Series offers leading transient performance in timing — with pulsed loading up to 100kHz — and wave shape, with the unique ability to view the current and voltage waveforms directly on screen using the built-in internal scope.

“The DL Series of programmable DC loads line was designed to enable users to conduct real-world testing,” said Chad Clark, vice president of sales and marketing, Vitrek. “These instruments feature a high-resolution, touchscreen display. The intuitive touchscreen operation with built-in data history and scope mode are popular features of the entire family of Vitrek instruments.”

