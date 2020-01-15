Belimo Sets 100 Million Milestone

DANBURY, Conn. — At the beginning of the year, Belimo officially delivered its 100 millionth actuator, reaching another milestone in the company’s history. The manufacturer of field devices for controlling and regulating HVAC systems confirmed its growth course by reaching this milestone, helping to fulfill the demand for innovative products that sustainably increase comfort, energy efficiency, and safety in buildings.

Lars van der Haegen, CEO of Belimo, emphasized that not only are the best products and world-class logistics needed to sell such a high number of actuators, but it also requires dedicated employees. Employees who continuously aim to offer customers more value than they expect are also essential, he said.

Belimo is dedicated to managing to increase both energy efficiency and comfort, said van der Haegen.

“It's about technical innovations and their impact on sustainability,” he said. “Buildings are responsible for 40% of global CO2 emissions. With proper building controls systems, energy savings of up to 50% can be achieved compared to buildings without."

Even the 100 millionth actuator produced — a PR actuator, which was made as an anniversary product — offers the same sustainable, added value Belimo customers have come to expect. The PR actuator is part of a motorized butterfly valve that is used in water applications. It is designed to reduce energy consumption because it only consumes 20 watts of power.

"We are proud to look back on 100 million actuators,” added van der Haegen. “Our customers great trust in us and partnerships have made this possible and we want to thank them for this joint success.”

