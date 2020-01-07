Eaton’s Gigabit Network and Industrial Gateway Cards Earn Dual UL and IEC Certifications

PITTSBURGH — Power management company Eaton continues to expand its cybersecurity program with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) cybersecurity certifications for its Gigabit Network Card and Industrial Gateway Card. The products also comply with UL cybersecurity standards to provide advanced network protection for UPS connectivity devices. Eaton is the first in its industry to achieve dual certifications for rigorous IEC and UL product certifications, underscoring the company’s capability to meet stringent specifications and customer expectations for secure power.

Analysts indicate by 2025, 41.6 billion connected devices will be generating 79.4 zettabytes of data that need to be maintained and processed. The explosion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) creates a crucial need for security. Without global cybersecurity standards, IIoT cybersecurity requirements are difficult to manage.

“Cybersecurity is a critical capability and Eaton’s enterprise-wide proactive and consistent approach is unique in our industry,” said Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, electrical sector at Eaton. “Yet to advance IIoT security in an increasingly electrified and connected world, it is essential that industries and standards organizations address unified global cybersecurity standards. We’re working with UL and IEC to do just that.”

The Gigabit Network Card was the first UPS network connectivity device to meet the UL standard. Now, the Gigabit Network Card and Industrial Gateway Card are also certified to the IEC 62443-4-2 standard. These Eaton technologies make it simple to connect single-phase and three-phase UPSs, while providing cybersecurity protections for always-on power in commercial buildings, industrial facilities and large data centers. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.