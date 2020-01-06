Clean Guard CC Mini-Split Maintenance Bag – Nu-Calgon

ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has introduced a new mini-split maintenance bag, called Clean Guard, that prevents fluids from getting on walls and floors of residences when contractors are cleaning coils and blowers. The reusable bag has an industrial-grade elastic collar that simply adjusts to fit around a wall-mounted indoor air conditioner.

Clean Guard installs in seconds and provides 360-degree coverage to protect walls from overspray. It also features an 8-foot drain line and heavy-duty design for reuse on multiple jobs.

Clean Guard is now available in three sizes: regular Clean Guard fits mini-split units up to 12,000 Btu, while Clean Guard XL is designed for units 18,000-36,000 Btu. New Clean Guard CC is designed to fit ceiling cassette units. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.