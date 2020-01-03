Taco’s Johnny White Receives 2019 Craftsmanship Award

CRANSTON, R.I. — Longtime industry columnist, author, humorist, and hydronic guru Dan Holohan recently announced that the General Society of Mechanics & Tradesmen of the City of New York (the Society) awarded the 2019 Craftsmanship Award to Recipient John Hazen White Jr., executive chairman and CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions.

“Our honoree this year is John ‘Johnny’ Hazen White, Jr., executive chairman & CEO of Taco,” said Holohan, president of the General Society. “Johnny White owns and operates Taco, a multi-million dollar international conglomerate, and is recognized as an industry trailblazer.

“We see Johnny’s role has been to secure Taco as a world-class manufacturer of advanced heating and cooling equipment with locations in the U.S., Canada, China, Italy, Switzerland, Korea, Hong Kong, and Vietnam,” continued Holohan. “For decades, under Johnny’s leadership, they’ve been unwilling to compromise product excellence, inventiveness, and technological diversity.”

Taco Comfort Solutions is a family-run company that will soon celebrate the 100th year of its founding and a century of innovation. Johnny White is the third generation to provide exemplary leadership and vision for the company.

“I’ve seen it myself up close and personal,” added Holohan. “Johnny’s devoted to education for Taco employees, and the company invests heavily in training. Classes take place in Taco’s state-of-the-art, $20 million Innovation and Development Center [IDC], where they combine training with hands-on learning. Employees seeking degrees can also take advantage of full tuition reimbursement for associate, bachelor, and master’s level degree programs.”

In addition to many other volunteer commitments, White Jr. is a member of the society, a member of the board of trustees of the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., where he has endowed an annual program in “The Re-emergence of Manufacturing in the United States.”

The General Society of Mechanics & Tradesmen recognized White Jr. for his many contributions to the industry on Nov. 14, 2019.

The General Society of Mechanics & Tradesmen of the City of New York was founded in 1785 by the skilled craftsmen of the City of New York. Today, this 234-year-old organization continues to serve and improve the quality of life of the people of the city through its educational, philanthropic, and cultural programs, including the tuition-free Mechanics Institute, The General Society Library, and its century-old Lecture Series. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.