Moore Engineering Acquires Sambatek’s North Dakota Transportation Engineering Group

BISMARCK, N.D. — Moore Engineering Inc., a 100% employee owned provider of professional engineering, surveying, planning, and environmental services, acquired Sambatek’s North Dakota transportation engineering group based in Mandan. The complementary capabilities, cultures, and relationships will increase Moore’s ability to serve its existing clients and expand its group of employee owners.

“We believe that as one team we will bring more solutions to our clients and give more opportunity to our employees,” said Kevin Bucholz, president, Moore Engineering. “We are excited to begin this next chapter and welcome our new employees to Moore Engineering.”

Plans are being made to bring all employees together into one office location. For more information, visit www.mooreengineeringinc.com.