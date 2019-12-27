Taylor Design Names Kevin Hinrichs President, Randy Regier Chairman

IRVINE, Calif. — Taylor Design, an employee-owned architectural, interior design, and design strategy firm, named Kevin Hinrichs, AIA, LEED AP, principal, and northern California office leader, is the firm’s new president. D. Randy Regier, AIA, ACHA, who served as president for the past 16 years, becomes chairman of the board.

This leadership transition takes advantage of the skills and strengths of Hinrichs and Regier and builds on their experience working together.

Hinrichs joined Taylor Design in 2013 and has 20 years of experience in architecture and design. In his role as president, he will focus on the firm’s operations and infrastructure, including financial planning, business activities, organizational performance, and daily operations. Both Hinrichs and Regier will continue to serve in project leadership positions as well.

One focus for Hinrichs in his new role will be on the mutually beneficial relationship between Taylor Design’s staff and their clients.

“As an employee-owned firm, we know that the contributions each one of us make not only impact the success of our clients but also of everyone else in our company,” Hinrichs said. “I am passionate about inspiring and enabling our staff at Taylor Design to deliver value to our clients, which ultimately benefits us all.”

Regier joined the firm in 1994 and became its second president in 2003, when Linda Taylor, AIA, transitioned to chairman of the board. Regier will continue to focus on key client relationships, new business development, and special projects within the firm. Under his leadership, Taylor Design has grown from one office location to five across California and expanded beyond health care design to include the higher education and science and technology market sectors.

Throughout its 40-year history, Taylor Design has embraced projects that contribute to positive experiences for people and the creation of greater possibilities. Its work includes modest facility remodels, new construction, and infrastructure improvements as well as large-scale hospital replacements and master planning.

“The culture at Taylor Design has always been very entrepreneurial-minded, and it continues to be,” said Regier. “Our focus is evolving to provide the intangible aspects of success that include strategy-based design solutions, places and services. I look forward to continuing the growth of this firm as we enter this new phase of leadership.”

