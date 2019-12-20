Johnson Controls Hosts Two-Day Women in HVAC Summit

MILWAUKEE — Women in the HVAC industry often face a unique set of challenges in the male-dominated field. Johnson Controls has worked to tear down those misconceptions by educating and empowering women in the industry. This commitment was in action recently, when Johnson Controls welcomed women from across North America for its second Coolest Women in HVAC event of 2019. The inspirational, two-day program provides educational and networking opportunities for contractors, distributors, service technicians, engineers, and sales and marketing professionals.

The latest event was held at Johnson Controls’ residential manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, where attendees gained first-hand experience in designing, testing, and servicing of residential equipment from York®, Luxaire®, Coleman®, and Champion®. The women participated in a tour of the plant and equipment testing lab as well as a manufacturing and engineering Q&A session.

“One of our goals at Johnson Controls, and a personal desire of mine, is to increase recruitment of women in the field and give them the tools they need to excel. Creating gender diversity within the HVAC industry can only make it stronger by creating a well-rounded network of talented individuals,” said Liz Haggerty, vice president and general manager, ducted systems, Johnson Controls. “Our biannual women in HVAC events are an effective way educate attendees on Johnson Controls’ products and programs while giving them the opportunity to meet and network with other women in the field.”

In September 2019, Johnson Controls hosted its first Coolest Women in HVAC event of the year. Held at Johnson Controls Rooftop Center of Excellence in Norman, Oklahoma, attendees toured the 900,000-square-foot facility, including its two-story testing lab, participated in an engineering leadership Q&A panel and engaged in a presentation on ‘Creating a Culture of Learning’ with Johnson Controls lead business instructor, Christa Vanzant. The women gained firsthand experience in designing, testing and servicing of commercial equipment from York, Johnson Controls, TempMaster, Fraser-Johnston, Luxaire, Coleman, and Champion.

Johnson Controls has been at the forefront of recruiting women to pursue careers in HVAC and increasing the advancement of women in STEM roles. The company created a Women’s Resource Network nearly a decade ago, which harnesses the power of female employees to establish a professional development and mentoring community. Johnson Controls also launched the Next Start program in 2017 to help women who have been out of the workforce for two or more years find employment. In addition to women in HVAC, the company has established multiple business resource groups to support and empower a diverse workforce including veterans, the disabled and multicultural groups. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.