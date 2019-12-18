groov EPIC I/O Modules – Opto 22

TEMECULA, Calif. — Hot on the heels of the recent release of three specialty input/output modules for the groov EPIC® platform, Opto 22 announces two more modules to close out the year. For system integrators and engineers, the new I/O modules provide more options for bringing field bus networks into groov EPIC as well as meeting requirements for temperature control applications with high I/O count.

GRV-CCANI-2 (serial communication, two channels, CAN 2.0B, channel-to-channel isolation) is the first module in the groov EPIC platform to provide hardware support for an industrial field bus. This new module enables existing CAN networks to be brought into IIoT applications using groov EPIC’s fluid IT/OT connectivity tools, like Ignition Edge®, Node-RED, and MQTT. groov EPIC also supports integrating CAN data into control applications using IEC 61131-3 languages and enables mobile visualization of CAN data using groov View™. Up to 8 CAN buses per processor at network speeds up to 1 Mbps are supported.

GRV-ITM-12 (analog input, 12 channels, thermocouple or millivolt) provides a high-density, low-cost temperature-sensing option with two isolated zones and six channels per zone. Each channel is software-configurable to one of seven millivolt ranges or eight thermocouple types (Type B, E, J, K, N, R, S, T). GRV-ITM-12 is accurate to 0.1% of the configured range over 20-bit resolution for V/mV sensing, with accuracy ranging from 2.0-5.0 °C for thermocouple sensing. For more information, visit www.opto22.com.