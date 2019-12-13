Signet 2580 FlowtraMag™ Meter – GF Piping Systems

IRVINE, Calif. — GF Piping Systems has introduced the full-bore, Signet 2580 FlowtraMag™ magnetic flow meter designed specifically for high accuracy flow measurement in short pipe runs. High accuracy is achieved for these problematic runs with a new sensor design that has shorter inlet and outlet pipe lengths, and certified factory calibration.

All thermoplastic construction provides superior corrosion resistance for long, maintenance-free service life. Available in pipe sizes of 1-, 2-, and 4-inch PVC Schedule 80, the FlowtraMag is lightweight and offers accuracy of ±1% of reading and repeatability of ±0.5%

Streamlined monitoring and complete versatility is provided via the meter's broad communications capabilities across multiple platforms. These include digital (S3L), frequency, and active or passive analog 4-20 mA. Visual LED indicators make sensor status clear and easy to read. Unlike other meters that can only connect to flanges, the 2580 can connect to union ends in sizes two inch or less, and flanges in four-inch sizes.

Users can configure and calibrate the 2580 to the parameters required for their systems using the GF Configuration Tool Bluetooth® App. After customizing parameters for averaging, low flow cut off, and spanning the 4-20 mA output, users can then monitor and adjust performance settings in the 2580 on their Android or iOS device.

The new flow meter can be used in a wide range of applications and industries. Applications include water treatment skids, batch processing, chemical processing and transport, fluid dispensing, water distribution, reverse osmosis, liquid delivery systems, clarified effluent, metal recovery and landfill leachate, and many more.

The 2580 features CE, UL, CUL recognized components, and is RoHS-compliant. It is manufactured under ISO 9001 for Quality, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and OHSAS 18001 for occupational health and safety. It also complies with Part 15 of FCC rules. For more information, visit www.gfps.com.