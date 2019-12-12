Molded Fittings – Aquatherm

LINDON, Utah — Aquatherm, a manufacturer of high-performance polypropylene piping systems, is pleased to announce the addition of molded fittings in 45s, 90s, and tees for its SDR 9, 11, and 17.6 product lines. The molded fittings are available in nominal sizes up to 10 inches.

There are two types of molded fittings:

Short radius (SR) molded fittings are injection-molded in the Aquatherm factory and come off the production line as a single piece of polypropylene. They are less expensive than segmented fittings with a thicker wall and no change to inner diameter, offering increased strength. Short radius fittings can be integrated into tight spaces, leaving more room for equipment and other utilities. The molded 90s will have a higher pressure drop compared to segmented 90s.

Segmented standard dimension (SD) fittings are segments of Aquatherm pipe fused together by certified Aquatherm employees to create the 45, 90, or tee. The segmented 90s feature a larger bend radius and somewhat less pressure drop compared to the molded 90s.

Detailed information, including dimensional data, is available in the Aquatherm QCE Tool and the online version of the Aquatherm Design & Planning Guide. Both SR and SD molded fittings are guaranteed to be leak-free and are covered by Aquatherm’s comprehensive 10-year multimillion-dollar warranty. For more information, visit www.aquatherm.com.