AMCA Presents Distinguished Service Awards at 2019 Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc. presented its Distinguished Service Award to three individuals—Rad Ganesh, Ph. D, P.E., director, product applications, Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.; Tim Mathson, principal engineer, AMCA; and Bob Valbracht, P.E., vice president of engineering, Loren Cook Co. during its 2019 Annual Meeting.

RAD GANESH, PH.D, P.E.

Ganesh has more than 32 years of experience in the air-movement industry, the last 18 with Twin City Fan, for which he has had numerous responsibilities, including research and development, laboratory management, customer training, fan-system regulatory compliance, applications engineering, product development, customer testing, and assisting sales with order acquisition and manufacturing/service with order fulfilment. Prior to joining Twin City Fan, he spent 11 years in product development with Trane. He has four patents and seven pending patent applications to his credit.

Ganesh has given presentations around the world and served on a number of committees for AMCA, including the AMCA Fan Engineering Committee and the AMCA Publication 211, Certified Ratings Program Product Rating Manual for Fan Air Performance; ANSI/AMCA Standard 205, Energy Efficiency Classification for Fans; ANSI/AMCA Standard 207, Fan System Efficiency and Fan System Input Power Calculation; ANSI/AMCA Standard 208, Calculation of the Fan Energy Index; ANSI/AMCA Standard 210/ASHRAE Standard 51, Laboratory Methods of Testing Fans for Certified Aerodynamic Performance Rating; and ANSI/AMCA Standard 301, Methods for Calculating Fan Sound Ratings From Laboratory Test Data, committees.

Ganesh holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Windsor, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy.

TIM MATHSON

Mathson, who joined the AMCA staff in late July after 31 years with AMCA member Greenheck, has been very active with the association, serving as chair of the Fan Committee; the U.S. technical advisory group to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Technical Committee 117, Fans; and, formerly, the committees for ANSI/AMCA Standard 210/ASHRAE Standard 51, Laboratory Methods of Testing Fans for Certified Aerodynamic Performance Rating, and ANSI/AMCA Standard 208, Calculation of the Fan Energy Index. He is the primary developer of fan energy index (FEI), AMCA’s new fan-efficiency metric.

Mathson additionally serves on the AMCA Engineering Standards Committee and has presented several AMCA technical seminars. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin.

BOB VALBRACHT, P.E.

Valbracht has been an active participant in AMCA since attending his first AMCA Annual Meeting in 1996. A member of 12 AMCA committees, he recently retired as chair of the AMCA Air Movement Division and previously served as chair of the ANSI/AMCA Standard 260, Laboratory Methods of Testing Induced Flow Fans for Rating, numerous AMCA Engineering Standards committees, and as a presenter for the AMCA Engineering Conference and Technical Seminar.

Valbracht entered the HVAC industry with Tempmaster Corp. in Kansas City, Missouri, developing and testing new air-distribution products in 1987. In 1991, he moved to Springfield, Missouri, and joined Loren Cook Co., working as a product engineer. He has served as director of engineering or vice president of engineering for the last 24 years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. For more information, visit www.amca.org.