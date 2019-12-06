Kemco Acquires Bob Johnson & Associates

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Kemco Systems acquired Texas-based water treatment technology and services Bob Johnson & Associates. The acquisition supplements Kemco’s water treatment services capabilities to the industrial markets while extending a strong wastewater technology portfolio to the clients of Bob Johnson & Associates. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since 1969, Bob Johnson has been solving its clients’ difficult water treatment challenges. During its 50 years in business, the company has developed specialized expertise in servicing its clients with ion exchange resin regeneration, off-site membrane cleaning, and a robust equipment offering through its Unity product line. Its Scale Free line of specialty chemicals includes a myriad of membrane cleaners, boiler treatment, as well as hot and cold closed-loop applications.

“This acquisition will help us better serve our industrial clients with a stronger ability to tend to their daily water purity challenges,” said Tom Vanden Heuvel, CEO of Kemco Systems. “Partnering with the Bob Johnson team will be recognized as an advantage by our industrial clients as we continue to expand our single source of accountability in solving their issues.”

“We are excited to partner with a company recognized for excellence, ingenuity and customer support, like Kemco,” said Belinda Denman, president of Bob Johnson & Associates. “Their sales presence, manufacturing ability, and legacy when joined with our experience and depth of service offering will provide all of our customers an unrivaled experience.”

“We are excited to welcome the Bob Johnson team to the Kemco family,” said Vanden Heuvel. “We stand together ready to support our customers with a stronger portfolio of solutions to help address their water and wastewater treatment challenges.”

For more information, visit www.kemcosystems.com.